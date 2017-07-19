Severe Storms Expected South Of I-94 Wednesday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains threaten to lash Minnesota Wednesday evening south of the Interstate 94 corridor, affecting the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.
The National Weather Service says much of central and southern Minnesota is under an enhanced risk of severe weather. The storms are expected to roll into western Minnesota in the mid-to-late afternoon and rumble across the state, tracking slightly south, through the evening.
The storms are expected to hit the Twin Cities metro toward the end of the evening commute, meteorologist Kylie Bearse says. The main weather threats are large hail, torrential rains and widespread wind damage. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
North of the Interstate 94 corridor, there’s also a chance for severe weather, although there’s only a slight risk for north-central Minnesota and a marginal risk for northern Minnesota.
Looking ahead, Thursday should be mostly clear, and Friday brings the next chance of rain. A cool, dry trend is expected early next week.