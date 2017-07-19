Severe Storms Expected South Of I-94 Wednesday Evening Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains threaten to lash Minnesota Wednesday evening south of the Interstate 94 corridor, affecting the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.

Officer Harrity's Attorney: Officers Concerned About 'Possible Ambush'The transcript of the 911 call an Australian woman made moments before she was shot and killed by Minneapolis police is expected to be released Wednesday. This comes as one of the officer's attorneys says the officers could have been concerned about a "possible ambush."