Timberwolves Sign Guard Jamal Crawford

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves made official on Wednesday the signing of guard Jamal Crawford.
The Timberwolves came to terms with Crawford on a two-year contract back on July 8. Crawford gives the Timberwolves badly-needed scoring depth off the bench.
Crawford, 37, averaged about 12.3 points per game last season and played all 82 games with the L.A. Clippers. He shot 36 percent from three-point range last season and has won the league’s Sixth Man Award, in 2015, 2013 and 2009.
For his career, Crawford averages 15.3 points per game and 3.5 assists in 1,182 games. He’s played with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Clippers over the last 17 seasons.
It’s the latest move in a roster overhaul for the Timberwolves, who traded Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and their first-round draft pick for Jimmy Butler. They also signed Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson in free agency, and traded Ricky Rubio.
Crawford was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2000 and is entering his 18th NBA season.