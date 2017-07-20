4 Things To Know: Trump’s 1st 6 Months, Possible Parole For OJ, Chappelle’s MN Shows & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a look at President Donald Trump’s first six months in office to comedian Dave Chappelle hosting five shows at the Icehouse MPLS, here is a look at the top four stories from July 20, 2017.

A Look At Trump’s First 6 Months

Thursday marks six months since President Trump took office, and he may be facing big problems.

Trump said he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

The collapse of health care reform in the Senate has also left the President looking for a legislative victory on one of his core promises.

Possible Parole For OJ Simpson?

OJ Simpson could soon be out of jail.

The NFL Hall of Famer has spent eight years in a Nevada prison serving time for armed robbery.

He will appear at his parole hearing Thursday to personally appeal for his release.

If granted, Simpson could be released in early October.

48th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing

Forty-eight years ago Thursday, Neil Armstrong took one small step.

The 1969 Apollo 11 mission was the first time man set foot on the moon’s surface.

To mark the anniversary, an auction house is offering up a lunar sample collection bag used by Armstrong.

It still contains moon dust inside, and is expected to fetch anywhere from $2 to $4 million.

Comedian Dave Chappelle To Host 5 Shows In Mpls.

Dave Chappelle is coming to Minnesota.

The comedian will be perform at Icehouse Minneapolis next Monday through Friday.

Tickets which go on sale at 10 this morning cost 100 dollars and there is a 2 ticket limit per order.

Chappelle has been getting a lot of attention lately after dropping two specials on Netflix earlier this year.