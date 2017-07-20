Valerie Castile Offers Support To Justine Damond’s Family At Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The families of victims of two high-profile police shootings in Minnesota are connecting Thursday night.
Valerie Castile came to a rally and march in support of Justine Damond outside the Damond’s south Minneapolis home. Her son, Philando Castile, was shot and killed by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez in July 2016. Yanez was charged with manslaughter and found not guilty in a Ramsey County court last month.
Castile stood side-by-side with Justine Damond’s fiance Don Damond at the planned vigil while a crowd looked on, silently, with some wiping away tears.
“We’re just here to support the family, that’s all,” Valerie told WCCO at the rally.
Justine Damond, a meditation and yoga teacher, was fatally shot late Saturday night near her home after calling 911 over concerns of hearing a possible assault. When police arrived, they spoke to Damond near an alley. Minneapolis Police say Officer Mohamed Noor fired the fatal shots.