Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Mudslides In SE Minn., Western Wis.

July 20, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Houston County, National Weather Service, Winona County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy rain is flooding roads and causing mudslides in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winona and Houston counties in Minnesota and parts of Crawford, Vernon, Richland and Juneau counties in Wisconsin. Forecasters say 4 to 7 inches of rain fell overnight.

In Minnesota, officials say mudslides or flooding have made parts of some highways impassable, including Interstate 90 and Highways 16, 26 and 61 in Winona and Houston counties.

In Wisconsin, a mudslide has closed part of Highway 95 near Fountain City. Numerous roads in Vernon and Buffalo counties were also affected by flooding. Roads to the community of Arcadia in Trempealeau County were closed due to flooding.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch