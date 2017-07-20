Police Question 2 After Gunshots Heard In Robbinsdale Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two males are being questioned after residents of a Robbinsdale neighborhood heard gunshots early Thursday morning.
According to the Robbinsdale police, just before 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the 4100 block of Xenia Avenue North.
Witnesses told police they had seen a male passed out in a driveway with a holstered firearm. They then said the male got up and walked behind a house.
Police said a single gunshot was then reported by several people in the neighborhood.
Several agencies attempted to block off the area, but when attempts to make contact weren’t successful the West Metro SWAT team was deployed.
Police said eventually a male party exited the residence. Twenty minutes later, another male exited the residence as well. The SWAT team then entered the house and found no one else inside.
The two males are being detained for questioning.
The incident is currently under investigation.