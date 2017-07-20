Fargo Man Arrested For Biking While Drunk

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they’ve arrested a man for biking while intoxicated.
Troopers say the 58-year-old Fargo man was operating his bicycle on Interstate 94 Wednesday and creating a traffic hazard. The patrol says the man caused a crash between two vehicles as he biked on the interstate. No one was injured.
Troopers say the man was arrested for driving under the influence and impeding traffic.
