Fargo Man Arrested For Biking While Drunk

July 20, 2017 1:35 PM
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they’ve arrested a man for biking while intoxicated.

Troopers say the 58-year-old Fargo man was operating his bicycle on Interstate 94 Wednesday and creating a traffic hazard. The patrol says the man caused a crash between two vehicles as he biked on the interstate. No one was injured.

Troopers say the man was arrested for driving under the influence and impeding traffic.

