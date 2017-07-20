MNfusion: Herbie’s On The Park Introduces New Menu Items

When it comes to summer in the Twin Cities, few things are better than enjoying happy hour on a local patio.

Now, there is a new spot for St. Paul diners to enjoy!

Earlier this July, Herbie’s on the Park opened its patio section, situated between the Minnesota Club and Ordway Theater downtown near Rice Park.

The restaurant, which was opened last summer in honor of hockey legend Herb Brooks, also introduced six new menu items along with the opening of the patio.

On the lunch menu, Herbie’s chef Tim Kovacs introduced two dishes – Prince Edward Island mussels, made with garlic, fennel, shallot, red curry and white wine; and a BLT, made with hickory bacon lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeno aioli on grilled sourdough.

For dinner, Kovacs cooked up shrimp jambalaya and Alaskan halibut.

The shrimp jambalaya is made with andouille sausage, mussels, sassafras and creole rice. Meanwhile, the halibut is served in a saffron broth with mushroom risotto and caramelized fennel.

Finally, for dessert diners can enjoy a lavender tart made with toasted meringue, lemon curd, honey and a graham crust.

The sixth addition can be found on the beverage menu and adds a new twist to an old favorite.

Wash down the new dishes with a ginger beer float. Instead of root beer, enjoy a ginger beer paired with vanilla bean ice cream. It can be made alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

Herbie’s has happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It includes $4 craft beers and $5 glasses of wine.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call 651-726-1700 or visit Herbie’s on the Park online.