Paul Douglas, Jordana Green Named New Afternoon WCCO Radio Hosts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Paul Douglas and Jordana Green have been named the new afternoon drive hosts on WCCO-AM, CBS Radio Minneapolis. “The Paul & Jordana Show” will premiere on August 1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We’ve been friends and colleagues for a long time. We plan to learn a lot and laugh even more, and hope our listeners will do the same,” they said.

“We’re establishing a new take on afternoon drive with this show,” Shannon Knoepke, SVP/Market Manager, CBS RADIO Minneapolis, said. “You’ll learn and laugh with Paul and Jordana, exactly what Minnesotans need to end their day!”

“Our goal is to have a show that speaks to our community and brings listeners relevant and entertaining topics each day,” WCCO Operations Manager/Program Director, Lindsey Peterson, said. “Paul and Jordana are passionate about speaking to our community and we are excited to have them as part of the station.”

Paul and Jordana previously teamed up when Jordana was Vice President of Programming for WeatherNation TV before moving to WCCO.

Paul Douglas is a nationally respected broadcaster and meteorologist, with 34 years of broadcast television and 36 years of radio experience. Paul is well known to Minnesota residents as the head meteorologist for KARE-TV and WCCO-TV. He also launched the national weather channel, WeatherNation TV in 2011. Paul provides daily weather for the Star Tribune, the St. Cloud Times, Conservation Minnesota and WeatherNation, and is an author and regular contributor to TPT’s “Almanac.” Paul has launched five weather technology companies during his career, including his current ventures, AerisWeather and Praedictix, based in Eden Prairie. A graduate of Penn State, Paul and his wife Laurie live in Excelsior and have two sons.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jordana and the rest of the WCCO Radio Team,” Paul said. “I got my start on radio in high school and college, and this feels like coming home. Jordana and I will fine-tune a show that’s fast-paced, informative and a little irreverent. We want to highlight interesting people and great storytelling, exposing listeners to new voices and the solutions that will make their lives better. We all live in our news bubbles, but radio unites us like no other medium. We need that more than ever. And if that doesn’t work we’ll quickly transition to an all-Doppler format.”

Jordana Green has been with WCCO Radio since 2012, hosting her 9-11 p.m. show and co-hosting afternoon drive with John Williams. She started her career as a field producer at FOX-5 in New York, then as the medical reporter at WBRE-TV, Wilkes-Barre, PA. She moved to the Midwest to anchor the morning show at FOX-59 TV in Indianapolis. Then Minnesota called, and Jordana answered by anchoring FOX-29 TV’s primary newscast while earning an Emmy for on-camera excellence. Before coming to WCCO, Jordana helped launch WeatherNation TV. She is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Jordana and her husband Marc Grossfield live in St. Louis Park with her three children.

“I am so excited to be co-hosting with Paul during drive-time,” Jordana said. “He understands a lot more about the world than just weather and is one of the kindest and wittiest people I know. We are going to have a blast working together!”