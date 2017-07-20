Linkin Park Lead Singer, Chester Bennington, Commits Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, has been found dead after committing suicide Thursday morning, the Associated Press has confirmed.
The 41-year-old hung himself at his Palos Verdes Estates home according to TMZ, and leaves behind six children.
Bennington’s death comes on the same day as Chris Cornell’s birthday. Cornell, one of Bennington’s idols, committed suicide by hanging back in May.
Linkin Park was prepping for a world tour and was scheduled to play at the Xcel Energy Center on August 15.