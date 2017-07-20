Sheriff: Child, Teen Rescued In Sauk River Tubing Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager and child needed rescue in a tubing incident on Sauk River Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received a report of two children, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, floating down Sauk River toward the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.
According to the sheriff’s office, the children were tubing with a group on the river when they came to the Boy Scout Bridge on the north side Of Whitney Park. After stopping there for a while, the tubes the children were in broke free and began floating down the river with the children still in them.
Rescuers located and rescued the 17-year-old a short distance from the Boy Scout Bridge. An anonymous person who lives on the river off Mill Pond Drive called 911 after hearing someone screaming on the river. Soon after, the 7-year-old girl was rescued.
Both children were evaluated, but did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident. They then left with their parents.
The children were not wearing life jackets.