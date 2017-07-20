Study: Worst Boss Behavior Is Taking Credit For Employee’s Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In Relationship Reboot Wednesday, we talked about dealing with a toxic boss or co-worker.
Now, there’s a new survey out that shows what American workers think is the worst “bad boss” behavior.
The study by the human resources software firm Bamboo HR, asked 1,000 workers to rate 24 behaviors from totally acceptable to totally unacceptable. At the top of the unacceptable list: taking credit for your work.
That was followed by bosses who don’t appear to trust or empower you, and a boss who doesn’t seem to care if you are overworked.