Twins Kick Off Celebration Of 1987 World Series Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was 30 years ago this fall that the Minnesota Twins won the 1987 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
This weekend, the Twins are commemorating that victory by inviting several players from the team at their games through Sunday.
On Thursday, the summer celebration kicks off benefiting the Twins Community Fund.
Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers will include the unveiling of a Tom Kelly statue on Target Plaza. Kelly will be on hand to throw out the first pitch to Paul Molitor. There will also be baseballs on display from the last outs in the 1987 Western Division, ALCS, and World Series. They will be visible at the Digital Clubhouse.
Saturday’s game will include the introduction of the 1987 team, including speeches by Frank Viola and Kent Hrbek. The first pitch will recreate the final out, with former closer Jeff Reardon throwing to former catcher Tim Laudner. There will also be a number of other events to mark the anniversary.
General Mills honored the Twins with their first-ever team photo on a Wheaties box. It hit store shelves the day after Game Seven.