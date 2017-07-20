Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest parts of Aquatennial is still to come this weekend. Plus there are several hometown festivals as well — as we’re Working For the Weekend.

Aquatennial Fireworks

Aquatennial is this weekend, and you won’t want to miss the Target Fireworks Saturday night at 10. One of the country’s largest annual fireworks displays — right over the Mississippi River. Take the light rail to U.S. Bank stadium and walk over to the Guthrie for a great view. The pre-fireworks fun starts at 6 with live music.

Chaska Fire & Ice Festival

Head to downtown Chaska’s Fireman’s Park for the community Fire and Ice Festival. There’s Fireworks Friday and Saturday night; a beanbag tournament Saturday afternoon at 3; and a fun run Sunday morning.

Excelsior Crazy Days

Excelsior’s Crazy Days runs all weekend — lots of sidewalk tent sales from downtown businesses. Kids carnival on Saturday, and streetcar rides too.

Watertown Rails to Trails

Watertown’s Rails to Trails celebrates its 25th anniversary with a Fireworks Friday night and a grand parade Saturday morning.

Moondance Jam

The Steve Miller Band headlines Moondance Jam in Walker Minnesota this weekend. Melissa Etheridge, Peter Frampton, concerts all Thursday, Friday and Saturday… a lot of people camp the whole weekend too. Tickets are still available for any of the individual nights

Hot Rods at Mall of America

Hot cars in some cool air conditioning: check out some rare hot rods and custom builds and race cars at Mall of America’s rotunda. The Gopher State Timing Association is the governing group of Minnesota’s best Hot Rod Clubs – they’ve been showing cars for more than 60 years. Saturday and Sunday at the mall, it’s free.

