4 Things To Know: Earthquake Rocks Greece, Weather At British Open, McDonald’s Clothes & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Greece and left two people dead to a new clothing line from McDonald’s, here is a look at the top four stories from July 21, 2017.

6.7 Magnitude Rocks Turkey, Greece

A devastating earthquake made landfall early Friday morning.

Two people were killed, hundreds more hurt as the earthquake rattled the coast of Turkey and the Greek Islands overnight.

Historic towns and popular tourist destinations were damaged as well.

The magnitude 6.7 quake is the second that topped a magnitude 6 this year.

Laptop Ban On International Flights To US Ends

A laptop ban on flights to the U.S. is over.

Federal officials said large airports in the Middle East have taken other steps to increase security.

Those measures include checking electronic devices to make sure they don’t contain a bomb and additional screenings.

At this point, no airlines in the world are under restrictions for large personal electronic devices.

Weather Could Affect British Open Championship Rounds

Weather could be a factor in the British Open Championship.

It’s the 146th playing of the golf major held in the U.K.

Three Americans, including Jordan Spieth and the U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka, top the leaderboard after the first round.

Strong winds with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour and possibly rain await the golfers Friday.

McDonald’s Introduces Clothing Line To McDelivery

McDonalds has a new clothing line.

It includes a Big Mac onesie, French fry sweat suit, hamburger pillow cases and more.

They’re free for customers who order McDonalds Delivery using the app UberEATS.

The fast food chain joins KFC, which also recently released its own apparel.