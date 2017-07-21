BCA Interviews Witness To Justine Damond’s Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A witness to the fatal shooting of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has come forward.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday they have interviewed a bicyclist who was seen on the street right before the shooting and watched as the officers provided medical assistance to Damond.
Damond was killed Saturday night when Noor shot her from the passenger’s seat of a police car.
Noor and partner Matthew Harrity were responding to a 911 call from Damond, who called to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
The BCA interviewed Harrity, who said he heard a loud noise before Damond approached the car and Noor shot her.
Noor has declined to be interviewed by the BCA.