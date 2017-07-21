Calls Mount For Removal Of MPD Chief Harteau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are calls for a change in leadership at the Minneapolis Police Department following the deadly shooting of 911 caller Justine Damond.

Minneapolis City Council member Linea Palmisano wants Chief Janee Harteau out. She represents the southwest neighborhood where Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Damond last weekend.

Harteau was on vacation when the shooting happened.

Six days after the death of Damond in her ward, Palmisano says the chief still has not reached out to her. On top of that, Palmisano says she learned of the chief’s plan to go back on vacation tomorrow.

“I think we need to fundamentally change the way police operate in our city, and if this means a change in police leadership or a change in management structure, then so be it,” Palmisano said. “I can’t support our current police chief at this point in time.”

Harteau returned Wednesday and spoke with Damond’s fiancé five days after a Minneapolis police officer killed her. That’s also when she made her first statement in person.

“I need them to stand up and take responsibility. I don’t need them to be here every day, but I do need them to come and maybe explain why there were out of pocket. I need them to give a compassionate response. I mostly need them to reach out directly to people who’ve been most affected by a tragedy like this,” Palmisano said. “My constituents are angry and now is the time to turn emotion into action. I will be pushing for fundamental changes in our police department from top to bottom.”

Some council members supported her position, including Jacob Frey and Andrew Johnson.

“We literally have more oversight of potholes than we do our own police,” Johnson said.

Palmisano said she has heard from hundreds of constituents since the shooting, but even more since Harteau spoke for the first time publicly Thursday. Not only are they upset with how she’s handled the aftermath, but they are fearful of calling 911.

“I don’t understand where we can have policing where the person calling for help and somebody who was unarmed and barefoot and in their pajamas and in an alley is seen as a threat,” Palmisano said.

Palmisano wants an immediate change of protocol of when body cameras are turned on. She wants to look at how officers are paired together, so that two junior officers aren’t together, as in the case of this shooting.