Day Care Provider, 33, Found Guilty Of Assaulting 13-Month-Old Boy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old day care provider in Eagan has been found guilty of assaulting a toddler, leaving the victim with severe and permanent brain damage, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
On Thursday, Mariel Alexandra Grimm was convicted of first-degree assault in connection to the assault of a 13-month-old boy she was caring for on Sept. 22, 2016.
Grimm called 911 on the day of the incident and reported that the baby became unresponsive while she was changing his diaper. She was the only adult present and no children appeared to have unsupervised contact with the toddler.
A child abuse pediatrician, however, found no medical cause to account for the victim’s severe brain injury – determining that the injury was consistent with abusive head trauma.
“We are pleased to have brought Mariel Grimm to justice for this serious crime. Our thoughts are extended to the baby’s parents and family for his ongoing care,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstream said.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 29, 2017.