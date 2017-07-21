Man Charged In Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged for allegedly attacking a group of women with a knife in the elevator of a downtown parking ramp.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Benjamin Love was charged with first degree assault and three counts of aggravated robbery.
The criminal complaint states police found three women tending to a fourth lying on the floor of a car in Ramp B just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The woman on the floor had a cut on her chest.
The women were heading to their car when Love joined them in the elevator, according to the complaint.
When the women got out on the fourth floor, Love allegedly followed them, pulled out a knife and began grabbing the women and their purses. He sliced one woman’s hand and stabbed another in the chest before fleeing, according to the complaint.
Love is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.