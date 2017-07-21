Sheriff: 2 Women Killed In Longville House Fire

July 21, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Longville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two women are dead after a house fire in rural Longville early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report at 12:34 a.m. Friday of a house fire at a residence in Kego Township.

When deputies and other emergency responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire began right away.

Two deceased victims, an 86-year-old woman from Longville and a 48-year-old woman from Remer, were found inside the residence.

Both victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Their identities are being held pending family notification.

The investigation into the fire continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch