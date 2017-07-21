Sheriff: 2 Women Killed In Longville House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two women are dead after a house fire in rural Longville early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report at 12:34 a.m. Friday of a house fire at a residence in Kego Township.
When deputies and other emergency responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire began right away.
Two deceased victims, an 86-year-old woman from Longville and a 48-year-old woman from Remer, were found inside the residence.
Both victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Their identities are being held pending family notification.
The investigation into the fire continues.