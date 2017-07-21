Girl, 11, Suffers Bone-Deep Cuts, Likely By Fish (GRAPHIC IMAGE)

July 21, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Island Lake

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.

Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep lacerations and tendon damage when she was injured while sitting on a paddleboard on Island Lake north of Duluth Wednesday. Maren’s dad, Ryan Kesselhorn, says his daughter told him she could feel her foot in the mouth of a fish and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself.

The Dickinson Press reports doctors at Essentia Health, where Maren had surgery, say the razor-sharp cuts, some down to the bone, probably were caused by a fish.

Island Lake is home to large muskies and northern pike. A Duluth fisherman caught and released a 47-inch long muskie Wednesday.

(credit: Ryan Kesselhon)

