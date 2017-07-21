Goin’ To The Lake: Waterville (Day 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes but this one you may not have heard of. Sakatah Lake is in Le Sueur County and borders Waterville. That’s where this week’s Goin’ To The Lake trip takes us.

Amelia Santaniello and Angela Davis are about an hour and a half south of the Twin Cities in Waterville.

Waterville Fish Hatchery

Since Amelia and Angela didn’t catch any fish Thursday, they headed to a place where finding fish is not a problem. From walleye to muskie to catfish, the Waterville Fish Hatchery has it all and most of it ends up in Minnesota’s 10,0000 lakes.

Craig Soupir is the supervisor of the Waterville area fisheries.

Amelia and Angela got to tag along as they got those muskie ready to go from the indoor pools to the outdoor ponds.

Kamp Dels

It’s always fun to come to a town like Waterville and experience all it has to offer. One of those places is Kamp Dels. It’s a family-owned resort right on Lake Sakatah. But as Amelia and Angela quickly found out, the lake isn’t the biggest draw.

Canoeing At Sakatah Lake State Park

Amelia and Angela have been talking a big game for the past few days about their plan to canoe in Waterville and Friday they finally got their chance, after the rain lifted.

They got geared up at Sakatah Lake State Park and hit the water.

But the big question was did they get any better at paddling since they were up in the Boundary Waters a few years ago?