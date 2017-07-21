SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Itasca, St. Louis, Crow Wing, Traverse, Otter Tail, Wilkin | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Why Does Orange Juice Taste Bad After Brushing Your Teeth?

July 21, 2017 10:55 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Michael from Braham asks: Why does orange juice taste so bad after brushing your teeth? Good Question.

Chocolate and peanut go together, so do cheese and broccoli or bread and jam. But put together, an acidic OJ and a minty toothpaste and you get what one Minneapolis man calls, “nasty grossness.”

Scientists aren’t exactly sure why, but they do have a couple of hypotheses.

According to Gary Reineccius, a flavor scientist at the University of Minnesota, whenever we put anything in our mouth, the flavor sticks around in our teeth and saliva. Toothpaste is very flavorful and even its residuals will taint the flavor of a flavorful orange juice.

Another theory from the American Chemical Society involves the presence of a compound found in many toothpastes called sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). It’s the part of the toothpaste that suds up.

The SLS can mess with a person’s taste buds by suppressing the sweet receptors and destroying the lipids that block the bitter ones. Basically, toothpaste can make it harder to taste sweet and easier to taste bitter.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch