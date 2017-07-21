SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Itasca, St. Louis, Crow Wing, Traverse, Otter Tail, Wilkin | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

1 Dead, 2 Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Metro Transit Bus

July 21, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul says a Metro Transit bus was involved in a fatal crash Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Dale Street and Charles Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Pictures from WCCO and St. Paul Police show the side of the bus completely ripped off and another car totaled at the scene.

Police say a car involved in a minor accident not far away drove away from the scene. It was going eastbound on Charles when it crashed into a northbound bus. A passenger inside the bus died in the crash and two other people were critically hurt.

