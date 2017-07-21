Ban On Walleye Fishing On Lake Mille Lacs Extended By 2 Weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The ban on walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake, originally scheduled to last three weeks, is being extended.
The Department of Natural Resources announced Friday walleye fishing on the lake will remain closed until Aug. 11. Fishing was initially set to reopen on July 28.
The DNR said the extension is to preserve the sustainability of the lake’s walleye population. By mid-July, anglers had already exceeded the walleye quota by about 2,000 pounds.
While anglers will have to wait longer to catch walleye, once fishing reopens, the DNR has allowed for an additional 11,000 pounds of walleye harvest.
“We want to allow as much walleye fishing on Mille Lacs as possible,” DNR fisheries chief Don Pereira said. “So even though state anglers already have caught their quota of fish, the DNR will dip into the allowed conservation overage to reopen the season on Aug. 11.”
Walleye fishing will run from Aug. 11 through Sept. 4, then close from Sept. 5 to Nov. 30.