Charges: Man Put Decal Of Topless Ex On Motorcycle, Violated Restraining Order

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Minnesota Lake man faces charges after he allegedly put a topless picture of his ex on his motorcycle and violated an order for protection, according to the Faribault County Attorney’s Office.
Timothy Brandt faces two felony charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and one misdemeanor count of violating order for protection in connection to the July 10, 2017 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported an order for protection violation to the Wells Police Department on July 10.
The victim also reported that she was contacted by a family member about a picture Brandt posted to his Facebook account that shows his motorcycle in a parking lot in Wells.
On the motorcycle gas tank, a photo-decal was seen of a woman posing in underwear with her breasts exposed. The caption read: “Beautiful day to show off the old lady, lol.”
The victim told police that the picture was taken with her consent in the past during her relationship with Brandt, but never meant to be shared with the public.
The victim also said Brandt violated the order of protection when he showed up when she was watching a baseball game at Half Moon Park in Wells. Two juveniles with her also reported he was there in the park looking at them. He allegedly breached the 100 yards required by the order for protection.
If convicted, Brandt faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 per each felony charge.