New MSFA Chair Starts Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority will have a new, long-term chair come Saturday.
Michael Vekich will take over for the interim chair of the authority, former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz. Blatz’s last day on the job is Friday.
Vekich is an experienced state official who has served two stints as executive director of the Minnesota Lottery and is currently chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees.
He will now oversee all of the $1.1 billion stadium’s operations, including the Super Bowl next year.
On Friday morning, Blatz led her last meeting for the Authority.
On the table was a discussion regarding the Authority’s ability to market and sell the suites given to them by the Vikings for non-Viking events, like concerts.
The money would then go back to the public through the budget.
Those with the Vikings organization raised concerns and say more discussion is needed.