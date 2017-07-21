Pet Guest Of The Week: Petey

July 21, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Animal Humane Society, Pet Guest Of The Week

“Petey is 4 years old and he is well known at Animal Humane Society. He has been with AHS, off and on, since January. He’s been to almost all of our sites, trying to find the perfect home. During his seven months at AHS, Petey has been adopted four different times, but none have been the right fit. The perfect home for Petey will be one without other animals, and one where someone is home a lot and can give Petey the love and attention he craves. Petey is extremely friendly with people; in fact, he loves people so much that he gets a bit of separation anxiety when left alone. We know Petey will make a wonderful companion for the right family – and we know that family is out there.”

