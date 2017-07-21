Sergeant Finds Vehicle Missing For 41 Years In Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mystery four decades in the making is now solved thanks to a sergeant in southeastern Minnesota.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Powers was using a newly-purchased sonar unit on a patrol boat when he found a vehicle in the Mississippi River near Red Wing.
After removing the vehicle from the water, the sheriff’s office discovered it belonged to David Jorgensen, a man who went missing 41 years ago.
Jorgensen was last seen on Feb. 27, 1976 on Trenton Island across the river from Red Wing. His body was found on the Wisconsin side of the river in May 1976, but his vehicle remained missing for 41 years.
Jorgensen’s family and friends gathered for the removal of the vehicle.