What Happened To The Rape Justine Damond Called 911 To Report?

July 22, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: Justine Damond, Linea Palmisano, Mohamed Noor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The night Justine Damond was shot and killed by a Minneapolis Police officer, she called 911 to report a crime.

In transcripts of her 911 call to dispatchers, Damond describes hearing explicit noises in the alley behind her house.

“And I think she just yelled out, ‘help,’ but it’s difficult. The sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it,” Damond told the dispatcher.

justine damond1 What Happened To The Rape Justine Damond Called 911 To Report?

Justine Damond (credit: CBS)

When officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity arrived at the scene, they drove through the alleyway behind her house with their headlights off. When Damond approached the driver’s-side door of their squad car, Officer Noor fatally shot her in the abdomen.

The rest of the officers’ call that night centered around Justine Damond’s death, but leaves a lingering question: Was someone being raped behind her house? Minneapolis City Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents Damond’s district, is still looking for the answer.

“From what I know at this point from speaking to people in the community and speaking with Don [Damond, Justine’s fiance], I don’t think anyone else heard about what Justine heard,” she said.

Still, Palmisano says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension could have uncovered more details, but won’t release them until their investigation is complete.

