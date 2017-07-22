Mike’s Mix: Highball Cocktails at Dalton and Wade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak connects with a local mixologist to see what’s mixing up in the Twin Cities. This week, Mike went to Dalton and Wade Whiskey Common to try out a few highball creations
Sweet Tea Hi-Ball
1 oz Black-Tea Infused Jim Beam Rye *
½ oz Lemon Syrup **
Club Soda
* To make Black-Tea Infused Rye: steep 10 bags of black tea in a bottle of Jim Beam Rye for 20 minutes, then remove.
** To make Lemon Syrup: combine 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of water, and the peels of 4 lemons in a saucepan; heat until sugar is dissolved. Steep with 1 ounce of ginger peach tea leaves for 20 minutes and strain to remove.
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice, and top with club soda. Garnish with lemon wheel
Hora de Verano Hi-Ball
1 oz Matchetazo Mezcal
½ oz Fresno Simple Syrup *
Club Soda
* To make Fresno Simple Syrup: combine 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 1 crushed Fresno chili pepper in a saucepan; heat until sugar dissolves. Steep for 20 minutes (or longer for a spicier flavor), then remove pepper.
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice, and top with club soda. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.
Dalton and Wade Whiskey Common grew out of a weekly movie night enjoyed between friends. Serving “comfort food with a bit of polish,” no cocktail on the menu costs more than $9.