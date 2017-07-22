SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Itasca, St. Louis, Crow Wing, Traverse, Otter Tail, Wilkin | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Mike’s Mix: Highball Cocktails at Dalton and Wade

July 22, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak connects with a local mixologist to see what’s mixing up in the Twin Cities. This week, Mike went to Dalton and Wade Whiskey Common to try out a few highball creations

Sweet Tea Hi-Ball
1 oz Black-Tea Infused Jim Beam Rye *
½ oz Lemon Syrup **
Club Soda

* To make Black-Tea Infused Rye: steep 10 bags of black tea in a bottle of Jim Beam Rye for 20 minutes, then remove.
** To make Lemon Syrup: combine 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of water, and the peels of 4 lemons in a saucepan; heat until sugar is dissolved. Steep with 1 ounce of ginger peach tea leaves for 20 minutes and strain to remove.

Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice, and top with club soda.  Garnish with lemon wheel

Hora de Verano Hi-Ball
1 oz Matchetazo Mezcal
½ oz Fresno Simple Syrup *
Club Soda

* To make Fresno Simple Syrup: combine 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 1 crushed Fresno chili pepper in a saucepan; heat until sugar dissolves. Steep for 20 minutes (or longer for a spicier flavor), then remove pepper.

Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice, and top with club soda.  Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Dalton and Wade Whiskey Common grew out of a weekly movie night enjoyed between friends. Serving “comfort food with a bit of polish,” no cocktail on the menu costs more than $9.

More from Mike Augustyniak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch