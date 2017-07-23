4 Things To Know: Stabbing, Training Camp, Pardons & Somali Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Number One: Downtown Stabbing

Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown.

Just after midnight, a man was stabbed near the corner of 4th street and 1st Avenue North.

Police said he was transported to a hospital for surgery.

Police said they did not have any suspects in this case.

Number Two: East African Community Meeting

Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame is slated to speak about the death of Justine Damond.

He’ll be joined at 3 p.m by members of the East African community in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Damond was a Somali-American.

Number Three: Trump Looking To Pardon Himself?

One of President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys says that the president’s private legal team is not looking into the question of whether the president can pardon himself.

Jay Sekulow was responding to questions from reporters about Trump’s tweet Saturday saying he has “complete power” to grant pardons.

Number Four: Rookies Report To Training Camp

Some Minnesota Vikings report to training camp Sunday in Mankato.

For the first time since Mike Zimmer has been head coach, the rookies will report to training camp ahead of the veterans.

The rookies have to be in Mankato by Sunday evening with the first practice starting Monday.

The veterans report Wednesday.