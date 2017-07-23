Arson Suspected In Fire At Uptown Building Under Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fire early Sunday morning in Uptown that they believe was set intentionally.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Lake Street. Authorities say the building is under construction and is believed to be a hotel being built.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and nobody was injured at the scene. Fire officials say the blaze likely started after debris was set on fire inside the structure.
Authorities are investigating the fire as arson, and anyone with information should call Minneapolis police.