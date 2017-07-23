Harteau Again Thanks Community, Encourages Support For Arradondo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau has issued a statement of thanks for the outpouring of support she’s received since stepping down from her post as the city’s top cop.

In a Facebook posting Sunday, Harteau said that she’s “overwhelmed with humility and appreciation” over the flood of support she’s received this weekend.

“I love this city, the members of the MPD and all of you,” she wrote. “You are the reason I have done this work for three decades.”

—–

On Friday, Harteau resigned as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department amid controversy over her response to the fatal police shooting of Justine Damond.

Her resignation came at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, whom Harteau had clashed with in the past. Meanwhile, Hodges is also facing calls to step down from her office, which she’s seeking to hold in the up-coming mayoral race.

Early last week, Harteau endured criticism for not immediately cutting short her vacation to handle the aftermath of the Damond shooting, which quickly made international headlines.

Forty-year-old Damond, a yoga teacher and Australian native, was fatally shot last weekend by Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor after calling 911 over a possible sexual assault occurring in the alley behind her home.

The shooting remains under investigation. Noor has yet to give a statement to investigators, and Harteau has described his actions as those of single individual, not reflective of the police department’s training or practices.

Replacing Harteau as chief for the time being is Medaria Arradondo, the mayor’s pick for the city’s next top cop. However, others in city government question if a Minneapolis police veteran should be the new leader of the embattled department.

In her Facebook post Sunday, Harteau described Arradondo as an “honorable, caring man.” She called for the community to give him all the support that was shown to her.

“He was a great chief of staff, newly appointed assistant chief and now chief,” she wrote. “We done so much together to improve trust and police service. There is still more that needs to be done.”