4 Things To Know: 9 Dead In Human Trafficking Case, Spieth Wins British Open, Drive Thru Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a human trafficking case that left nine people dead in Texas to Jordan Spieth’s British Open win, here is a look at the top four stories from July 24, 2017.

Trump Addresses GOP Regarding Health Care Vote

President Donald Trump is set to issue a statement on health care Monday afternoon.

In a tweet Sunday night the president called out Republicans, saying if they fail to repeal and replace Obamacare there will be repercussions “far greater than any of them understand.”

9 Dead, Dozens Hurt In Texas Human Trafficking Case

Police are calling it a “ruthless case of human trafficking.”

At least nine people are dead and more than two dozen in critical condition after they were found inside an overheated tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities said with temperatures outside reaching over 100-degrees, heat stroke and exhaustion are to blame.

The driver is due to appear in federal court Monday.

Jordan Spieth Wins British Open

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Spieth won the British Open in what’s already being called one of the most dramatic finishes in golf history.

He joins Jack Nicholas as the only person ever to win three of golf’s majors before turning 24-years old.

It’s National Drive Thru Day!

Don’t have the energy to cook anything? Turn off the stove and take a drive!

Monday is National Drive Thru Day.

Take a shortcut and order off the menu, all from the comfort of your car.

There are plenty of options to choose from as America has more than 200,000 fast food restaurants.