16-Year-Old Purchases Winning Lotto Ticket In Calif., State Won’t Pay Out

July 24, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: California

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A California man is holding a winning Lotto ticket worth $5 million.

But, the state won’t let him cash it in.

Ward Thomas is suing the Lotto Commission and the corporate owners of the gas station that sold the ticket.

The state is refusing to pay because Thomas’ 16-year-old son traded in some winning scratch-offs for new tickets that included the $5million winner.

You have to be 18 to buy lotto tickets, but Thomas said the gas station clerk didn’t card his son or ask how old he was.

  1. Angel Rochelle Zimpel says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Um…Everyone knows the law is you have to be 18 years old to buy a lottery ticket. It sucks for the kid but the lottery has every legal right not to pay. The employee can be fined for selling to a minor but I can’t imagine the family will have a successful lawsuit against the employee or store.

