Fraser Breaks Ground On New Clinic, Credits Funds From ‘Pulling Together’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new clinic for kids with autism is coming together, thanks in large part to WCCO viewers.
Fraser is breaking ground on its seventh clinic in Woodbury, and says funds raised from WCCO’s Pulling Together event helped make it happen.
Last month, we hosted an epic tug-of-war battle across the Mississippi River between rivals from Minneapolis and St. Paul. The event brought in more than $200,000, all of which went to Fraser — Minnesota’s largest provider of autism services.
Now the nonprofit is breaking ground on its seventh mental health clinic in the state, which will reportedly be able to offer services to about 1,000 families in the St. Paul area. Fraser’s long-term goal is to ensure no family has to travel more than 35 minutes or 35 miles to reach the essential services at one of their clinics.
The organization is planning a groundbreaking ceremony for Thursday.