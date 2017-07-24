Patrol: Man Ordered Jimmy John’s To Stalled-Out Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says a man whose car stalled out on Interstate 35W earlier this month ordered Jimmy John’s to his traffic-blocking vehicle.
As the trooper helped the driver move his car to a nearby parking lot, the Jimmy John’s delivery person showed up.
“Jimmy John’s is really freaky fast,” the State Patrol’s Facebook page said in a post describing the July 2 incident.
At the arrival of the food, the driver stuck his head out of his car and told the trooper that’d he’d ordered a sandwich.
The driver was later cited for having a suspended license.
The State Patrol says it doesn’t suggest eating and driving.