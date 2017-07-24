Patrol: Man Ordered Jimmy John’s To Stalled-Out Car The State Patrol says a man whose car stalled out on Interstate 35W earlier this month ordered Jimmy John’s to his traffic-blocking vehicle.

More Black Women Buying Guns For Self-DefenseSitting in a classroom above a gun range, a woman hesitantly says she isn't sure she could ever shoot and kill someone, even to protect herself. Couldn't she just aim for their leg and try to maim them?