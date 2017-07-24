St. Thomas Program Training The Next Generation Of Journalists

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s no secret, over the past several months there’s been criticism of the news media, but that hasn’t stopped a group of young journalists.

In fact, it’s inspiring them as part of a summer program at the University of St. Thomas called ThreeSixty Journalism.

For aspiring journalists, there’s no better way to spend summer break than in a classroom.

“I’ve learned probably more here at this ThreeSixty camp than I have at classes at the U of M, honestly just because ThreeSixty is so interactive, and you go places, and you tour,” college junior Kayla Song said.

Song’s first experience with the program was four years ago. She says she keeps coming back because she keeps learning more. From print, to television and, this week, broadcast radio at MPR in St. Paul.

Song says it’s all helping make her dreams for the future seem more like a reality.

“A lot of things happen in the news that people should know about, so I wan to be the one to also bring it to people,” she said.

Zach Chaudry joined ThreeSixty Journalism the summer after eighth grade. He says he knows, now more than ever, he wants to be a journalist.

“It’s something that I want to have behind my name as a journalist who tells the truth and a journalist who always gives a clear story,” he said.

For Chaudry, he’s learned a life of story telling isn’t just about giving out information — it’s also what the stories gives him.

“Every time you do a story, you get to bring a part of whatever story you covered with you,” he said. “That piece of, ‘Wow, there really are people out there that are trying to make an improvement in the community.'”

Check out some of the pieces by ThreeSixty Journalism students below:

Gandhi Mahal Interfaith Garden: bringing healthy, affordable food to South Minneapolis



ThreeSixty Journalism students Kayla Song and Genesis Buckhalton talk with garden coordinator Claire Baglien about this unique collaboration between a restaurant, a nonprofit and a local church ministry.

The Good Acre: connecting local farmers and food entrepreneurs



ThreeSixty Journalism students Katelyn Vue and Zahra Mustafa talk with Anna Richardson of The Good Acre about how the nonprofit’s commercial kitchen helps food makers like Joe Silberschmidt of You Betcha Kimchi connect with famers and the community through good food.

New proposed ordinance restricting the sale of menthol tobacco products in Minneapolis



ThreeSixty Journalism students Talia Bradley and Erianna Jiles talk with Gene Nichols of the African American Leadership Forum at NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center in North Minneapolis following a news conference.