Keith Downey Announces He’ll Run For Governor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who ran the Republican party of Minnesota is now looking to run the entire state.
Keith Downey announced his candidacy Monday morning at the State Capitol. He served two terms in the Minnesota House before taking over as party chair, where he paid down a massive debt built up during the 2010 Governor’s race.
Downey joins a crowded field looking to take over the Governor’s office next November. There are at least eight other Republicans and six Democrats in the running.
Governor Mark Dayton announced he will not seek re-election.