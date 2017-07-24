Twins Designate Breslow For Assignment, Recall Busenitz

July 24, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Alan Busenitz, Craig Breslow, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After losing the series finale to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins announced roster moves as they head to the West Coast for an eight-game road trip.

The Twins announced that they designated left-handed relief pitcher Craig Breslow for release or assignment. In 30 appearances for the Twins this year, Breslow has a 1-1 record with a 5.23 earned run average and 18 strikeouts to go with 12 walks.

To replace him on the 25-man roster, the Twins recalled relief pitcher Alan Busenitz from Class AAA Rochester. Busenitz has six appearances with the Twins this year and has a 2.08 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. In nine appearances at Rochester, he has a 0.75 ERA with 12 strikeouts and just two walks.

The Twins begin a three-game series against the Dodgers in L.A. Monday night. They are in third place in the AL Central, 2.5 games behind Cleveland for the division lead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch