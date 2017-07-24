2 Minnesotans Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Western Wisconsin

July 24, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Motorcycle Crash, Prescott, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minnesotans were injured Sunday afternoon when their motorcycle collided with an SUV in western Wisconsin.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. in Clifton Township, just north of Prescott.

Todd Friedges, 57, of New Market, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson south on County Trunk Highway F when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Escape.

After hitting the SUV, the motorcycle slammed into the guardrail and came to rest in the roadway, the sheriff’s office says.

Friedges was thrown from the Harley Davidson. His passenger, 56-year-old Charlene Friedges, was able to stay on.

Emergency crews brought both to Hudson Hospital in River Falls for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

