Minnesota Woman Drowns While Camping On St. Croix River Island

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old woman died after she fell in the St. Croix River and drowned Saturday afternoon.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, a family was camping on an island on the Wisconsin side of the river, near Osceola landing. Staci Marie Meehan of Balaton, Minnesota was reportedly walking in the water when she fell in.
Someone called 911 to report the incident at around 1:39 p.m. When first responders arrived, someone was already giving the Meehan CPR. A helicopter brought her to Regions Hospital.
The Polk County Sheriff’s says the woman died at 2:36 a.m. Sunday.