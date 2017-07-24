Charges: Man Driving Erratically Sliced Through Metro Transit Bus In St. Paul

July 24, 2017 2:01 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of driving through a Metro Transit bus last Friday, killing one person and leaving another critically injured.

Tyler Randall Bjelland was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. last Friday as Bjelland hit a vehicle while heading eastbound on Charles Avenue. Police say Bjelland fled the scene of what was described as a minor accident, but then went through a stop sign and hit a median at Dale Street. His vehicle went airborne and sliced through a Metro Transit bus carrying between six and eight people. His car then burst into flames.

Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth J. Foster was thrown from the bus and killed. Another 19-year-old passenger on the bus was taken to Regions Hospital and is in critical condition. Other passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses of the crash observed Bjelland driving erratically and at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Authorities suspect he may have been driving while impaired.

