Sheriff: Tornado Damaged Barns, Farm Equipment In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a tornado touched down Friday afternoon, damaging barns and farm equipment but injuring no one.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Kelliher shortly before 4 p.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.
A farmer witnessed the twister and reported to authorities that that it touched down several times as it swirled over farmland.
Damaged by the tornado and strong winds were several area barns, outbuildings, cattle shelters and grain bins. Lightning also started a fire when it struck a hay bale, the sheriff’s office said.
Later Friday evening, the storm system produced straight-line winds that cut down hundreds of trees in the southern part of Beltrami County.
Power lines were also affected, and the sheriff’s office says thousands were without power in the area. Service was not completely restored until Saturday.
The sheriff’s office says any cities or townships that sustained damage or storm-related costs should call emergency management at 218-333-8386.