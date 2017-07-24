Vikings Place Murray, Floyd On Injury Lists To Start Training Camp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings start full workouts at training camp later this week, but at least two projected starters won’t see much work early on.
The Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray and linebacker Shaan Washington on the physically unable to perform list. The Vikings signed Murray in free agency to help replace Adrian Peterson, and Murray had offseason surgery on an ankle injury.
The Vikings also played defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the active/non-football injury list. Floyd only played in one game last year and has been dealing with knee issues.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list. Bridgewater is still recovering from a devastating knee injury just before the start of the regular season last year. He has been seen throwing passes and moving around during organized team activities, and recently posted a video of himself going through a workout without the heavy leg brace he had been using.
Vikings rookies and select veterans reported to Mankato on Sunday. The rest of the squad reports on Wednesday, and the first full team workout is Thursday.