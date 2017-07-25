4 Things To Know: McCain’s Return, Kushner’s Meeting, State Fair Talent Show Audition & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Sen. John McCain returning to Capitol Hill in time to vote to overhaul Obamacare to the auditions for the Minnesota State Fair Talent Show, here is a look at the top four stories from July 25, 2017.

McCain Returns To Congress For Health Care Vote

Republican Sen. John McCain is returning to Capitol Hill days after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He’ll arrive in time to weigh in on a crucial Senate vote to overhaul Obamacare.

Republicans are expected to vote to take up the House-passed healthcare bill Monday.

President Trump is urging holdouts in the party to get in line.

Kushner Meets With House Intelligence Committee Over Russian Interference

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner meets with House Intelligence Committee members who are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner was grilled by the Senate intelligence committee Monday.

He acknowledged meeting with influential Russians four times during the campaign and transition, but denies any collusion.

Study: Increase In Marijuana Use Correlates With Depression In Teen Boys

A new study from the University of Pittsburgh on marijuana finds boys who dramatically increase their use during their teenage years have the highest rates of depression and the lowest educational achievements.

It found escalating use has more impact then using marijuana at a consistently high level.

Auditions Held For Minnesota State Fair Talent Show!

Calling all performers!

Tuesday is your chance to audition for the Talent Contest at the Minnesota State Fair.

Tryouts start at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds and run through Sunday.

The contest will feature 120 acts that will perform in the semifinals. Then, finalists will advance to the Grandstand stage to compete for $10,000.