Radisson Blu, UMN Bee Squad Create Bee Friendly Menu At Fire Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two local businesses are doing their part to continue the conversation surrounding the nation’s declining bee population.
Radisson Blu at the Mall of America and the University of Minnesota Bee Squad are pairing up to make a bee friendly menu available this summer.
Chef Dinesh from Fire Lake and Becky Masterman with the U of M shared a recipe for smoked dry rub wings that will be featured on the menu.
Smoked Dry Rub Wings
Served with ‘Fire & Ice’ pickles and rooftop honey apricot sauce
Dry Rub Wings Spice
Ingredients
2.5 oz. Kosher salt
1.5 oz. fresh ground black pepper
2.5 oz. dried thyme
2.5 oz. Ancho chili powder
2.5 oz. garlic powder
8 oz. white granulated sugar
1.25 oz. cinnamon powder
8 oz. cumin seeds, toasted & ground
Directions
Combine all spices, and coat wings.
Spicy Apricot Glaze
Ingredients
8 oz. apricot preserves
1 oz. apple cider
6 oz. Poblano pepper
1 ea. small Shallot
1 ea. garlic clove
.5 oz. aalt
.5 oz. chili flakes
1 oz. Radisson Blu bee rooftop honey
Directions
Rough chop Poblano peppers, shallots and garlic.
In a blender, blend apricot preserves, apple cider, garlic, shallots, salt and chili flakes until smooth.
Fire & Ice Pickles
Ingredients
20 pounds pickling cucumbers, cut off ends, slice 1/8 inch
2 cups Kosher Salt
Ice water, to cover
16 cups sugar
3/4 mustard seeds
1/2 cup celery seed
4 Tbsp. Madras curry powder
1/2 cup garlic chili paste
1 1/2 Tbsp. crushed red pepper
2 gallon white vinegar
Directions
Wash and scrub the cucumbers. Cut off both ends and slice cucumber 1/8 inch thick.
Toss the sliced cucumber with the pickling salt, then cover cucumbers with ice water. Place a plate on the cucumbers to keep them submerged. Let stand overnight at least 12 hours.
The next morning, drain and rinse the cucumbers in several changes of water. Drain and set aside.
Combine sugar, spices and vinegar in large non-reactive pot. Bring to a simmer, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat and bring to a boil.
Add cucumbers stir to coat cucumbers evenly. Remove from stove and cover, let cool to room temperature.
Transfer to large container, cover and refrigerate.