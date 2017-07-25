DeLaSalle Basketball Star Kalscheur Commits To Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A DeLaSalle basketball star gave his verbal pledge on Tuesday to attend college at the University of Minnesota, giving coach Richard Pitino his third in-state commitment in the class of 2018.

Shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur is one of the top perimeter scorers in the nation, and he announced at his high school he will play basketball for Pitino and the Gophers. The announcement comes one week after Orono senior Jarvis Thomas announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Earlier this year, Cretin-Derham Hall senior center Daniel Oturu announced he will play basketball for Pitino and the Gophers. The three in-state commitments give the Gophers currently a top-10 recruiting class nationally, and there is still one more scholarship available for the 2018 class.

Kalscheur, Thomas and Oturu were teammates all summer on the AAU circuit for Howard Pulley. They’re hoping the last scholarship for the 2018 class will go to Apple Valley point guard Tre Jones, who is the younger brother of current Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones.

Tre Jones is currently one of the top ranked point guards and players in the country for the 2018 class. He’s being heavily recruited by the Gophers, Duke, UCLA and others.

Kalscheur, Thomas and Oturu can make their commitments official later in the fall by signing National Letters of Intent. Pitino has now kept top recruits in Minnesota in three of the last four years since becoming the Gophers head coach. Those recruits included Jarvis Johnson in 2015 and Amir Coffey and Michael Hurt in 2016.