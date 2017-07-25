Fmr. Mpls. Officer Accused Of Kicking Man In Face Pleads Not Guilty

July 25, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Michael Reiter, Minneapolis Police Officer, Mohamed Abdi Osman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged with assault for kicking a man in the face during a domestic disturbance call has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter is charged with third-degree assault. He’s accused of kicking Mohamed Abdi Osman in May 2016 while Osman was on his hands and knees. The man suffered a broken nose and a brain injury.

Reiter’s attorney says his client’s use of force was legally justified. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2. Reiter entered his plea in Hennepin County court Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch